Will Alteryx Inc. (AYX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is 19.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.17 and a high of $185.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $109.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.54% off its average median price target of $160.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.68% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -49.46% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.57, the stock is -10.62% and -21.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 9.67% at the moment leaves the stock -5.99% off its SMA200. AYX registered -15.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.55.

The stock witnessed a -27.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.49%, and is 8.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 1515 employees, a market worth around $8.05B and $464.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 131.98. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.07% and -35.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Alteryx Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $113.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

432 institutions hold shares in Alteryx Inc. (AYX), with 923.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 95.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.04M, and float is at 53.04M with Short Float at 14.96%. Institutions hold 94.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.88 million shares valued at $801.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the AYX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.57 million shares valued at $751.46 million to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.57 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $585.86 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $559.48 million.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 241 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 173 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoecker Dean, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Stoecker Dean sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $109.73 per share for a total of $3.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that RUBIN KEVIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $117.22 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44601.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 1,599 shares at an average price of $176.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 39,391 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 17.25% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 30.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.66% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.