Will Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.16 and a high of $157.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $152.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.39% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.25% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.30, the stock is 2.32% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.98 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.96% off its SMA200. JNJ registered 17.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.51M.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 132200 employees, a market worth around $397.46B and $80.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.32 and Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -2.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.96 with sales reaching $20.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

3,782 institutions hold shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 70.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.63B, and float is at 2.63B with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 70.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 231.75 million shares valued at $32.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the JNJ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 193.71 million shares valued at $27.24 billion to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 152.57 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $21.46 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 39.57 million with a market value of $5.57 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McEvoy Ashley, the company’s EVP, WW Chair, Medical Devices. SEC filings show that McEvoy Ashley sold 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $147.47 per share for a total of $4.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21682.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that JOHNSON & JOHNSON (10% Owner) bought a total of 725,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $17.00 per share for $12.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.67 million shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, PEREZ WILLIAM D (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $127.69 for $63843.0. The insider now directly holds 16,030 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.80% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 10.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.