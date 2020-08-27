Yandex N.V. (YNDX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is 50.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $67.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $66.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $4355.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.84% off the consensus price target high of $5669.48 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 97.88% higher than the price target low of $3084.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.51, the stock is 8.83% and 19.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 49.58% off its SMA200. YNDX registered 79.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.36% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13M.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.20%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 10227 employees, a market worth around $22.95B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 201.57 and Fwd P/E is 40.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.55% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $792.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Top Institutional Holders

524 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 12M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 87.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.04M, and float is at 304.61M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 23.84 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 19.12 million shares valued at $956.59 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.27 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $563.61 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 11.25 million with a market value of $562.93 million.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -44.15% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 67.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.