A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares are -30.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.58% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.14% and -22.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 10, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GOCO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GOCO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.44. The forecasts give the GoHealth Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.63% or 24.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 97,621 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,953,201. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 97,621 and 32,953,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.74 with a market cap of $704.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TIGR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.06 million. This represented a 76.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.80% with a share float percentage of 87.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $1.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the investment firm holding over 0.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.7 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.