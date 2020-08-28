A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares are 232.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.58% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +373.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.50% down YTD and 116.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.08% and 4.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 21, 2020, BofA Securities recommended the OMI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on July 21, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the OMI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 3 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.54. The forecasts give the Owens & Minor Inc. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.19% or -67.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, down -13.10% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 980,496 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 99,911. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,000 and 4,808 in purchases and sales respectively.

Henkel Robert J, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $0.13 million at $12.96 per share on Aug 07. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 OMI shares valued at $0.27 million on Aug 10. The shares were bought at $13.67 per share. SLEDD ROBERT C (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $13.00 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $0.26 million while SLEDD ROBERT C, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on May 11 for $0.22 million with each share fetching $7.38.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.26 with a market cap of $87.64M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MARA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.08 million. This represented a -626.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $10.72 million from $5.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.09 million, significantly lower than the -$1.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Marathon Patent Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 31.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Patent Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.