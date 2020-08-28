A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -39.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.99% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.36% down YTD and -4.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.88% and 11.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the SHO stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SHO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.79. The forecasts give the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.25% or -41.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.90% in the current quarter to -$0.33, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.88, down -67.90% from $0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 709,458 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCabe Murray J., a Director at the company, bought 17,942 shares worth $0.15 million at $8.36 per share on Mar 31. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 SHO shares valued at $35889.0 on May 13. The shares were bought at $7.18 per share. Arabia John V (President & CEO) bought 50,000 shares at $8.69 per share on Mar 31 for a total of $0.43 million while PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, (Director) bought 12,500 shares on Mar 18 for $83980.0 with each share fetching $6.72.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.72 with a market cap of $43.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OGEN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16000.0. This represented a 99.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.24 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.73 million from $15.56 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.66 million, significantly lower than the -$5.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Oragenics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.50% with a share float percentage of 49.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oragenics Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company.