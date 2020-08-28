A focus on opportunistic stocks: Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares are 119.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.11% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +447.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.57% down YTD and 104.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.31% and 27.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.71. The forecasts give the Bloom Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.62% or -93.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.72, up 7.30% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,167,567 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 26,135,289. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 788,682 and 624,137 in purchases and sales respectively.

Venkataraman Swaminathan, a EVP & CTO at the company, sold 1,666 shares worth $27441.0 at $16.47 per share on Aug 20. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 488,247 BE shares valued at $7.82 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $16.02 per share. Venkataraman Swaminathan (EVP & CTO) sold 1,650 shares at $14.16 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $23368.0 while Brennan Susan Seilheimer, (EVP & COO) sold 1,050 shares on Aug 17 for $14905.0 with each share fetching $14.20.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.35 with a market cap of $37.63M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APDN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.62 million. This represented a -737.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.72 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.55 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.98 million from $11.33 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.16 million, significantly lower than the -$5.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 225,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,774 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 845.99k shares after the latest sales, with 148.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.50% with a share float percentage of 4.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied DNA Sciences Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.