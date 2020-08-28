A focus on opportunistic stocks: Groupon Inc. (GRPN), Resonant Inc. (RESN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -33.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.78% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +229.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.95% down YTD and 24.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.47% and 101.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, UBS recommended the GRPN stock is a Buy, while earlier, DA Davidson had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on June 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the GRPN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.59. The forecasts give the Groupon Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.14% or -82.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.20% in the current quarter to -$0.86, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.32, down -32.60% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,391,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,706,087. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leonsis Theodore, a Director at the company, bought 1,000,000 shares worth $0.95 million at $0.95 per share on Apr 20. The Director had earlier bought another 250,000 GRPN shares valued at $5.39 million on Jun 18. The shares were bought at $21.57 per share. Bass Robert J (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $0.85 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $42500.0 while Williams Rich, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 100,050 shares on Mar 09 for $0.1 million with each share fetching $1.00.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.63 with a market cap of $143.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Resonant Inc. (RESN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RESN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.22 million. This represented a 1294.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.07 million from $36.89 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.52 million, significantly lower than the -$11.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Resonant Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 226,577 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,167 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.40% with a share float percentage of 48.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resonant Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.17 million shares worth more than $9.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.