A focus on opportunistic stocks: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) shares are -47.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.97% or $1.4 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.66% down YTD and 15.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.73% and -0.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 28, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the SLG stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 20, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SLG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.29. The forecasts give the SL Green Realty Corp. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.79% or -3.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 722.20% in the current quarter to -$0.21, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.09, down -15.70% from $3.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.61 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 108,365 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 100,895. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,129 and 100,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GREEN STEPHEN L, a Director at the company, sold 34,422 shares worth $1.97 million at $57.21 per share on Jun 09. The Director had earlier sold another 65,578 SLG shares valued at $3.66 million on Jun 10. The shares were sold at $55.75 per share.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.26 with a market cap of $45.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OPGN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.71 million. This represented a -548.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $46.29 million from $19.76 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.23 million, significantly lower than the -$5.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at OpGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,466 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,862,306 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.71M shares after the latest sales, with -13.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.50% with a share float percentage of 19.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OpGen Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company.