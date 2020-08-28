A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -49.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $34.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $23.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.01% off the consensus price target high of $40.13 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.84% higher than the price target low of $18.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is -0.48% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.65% off its SMA200. SU registered -42.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59M.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.91%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 12889 employees, a market worth around $25.73B and $23.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.31. Profit margin for the company is -17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.26% and -52.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

876 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), with 198.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 72.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.53B, and float is at 1.52B with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 72.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 85.85 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.63% of the SU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 70.99 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 4.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 59.26 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $999.17 million, while Public Investment Fund holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 50.98 million with a market value of $859.44 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -19.74% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.