A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are -30.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.09% or $0.9 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.11% down YTD and 3.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.58% and 16.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 03, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the ANF stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on August 12, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ANF stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.42. The forecasts give the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.24% or -50.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -136.70% in the current quarter to -$0.83, down from the -$0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.88, down -14.90% from $0.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 857,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 305,398. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON KERRII B, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $20340.0 at $10.17 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 15,000 ANF shares valued at $0.16 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $10.46 per share. Lipesky Scott D. (SVP and CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $11.00 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $22000.0 while Horowitz Fran, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 11 for $0.33 million with each share fetching $11.13.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.73 with a market cap of $143.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPOR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $669.16 million. This represented a -405.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $132.41 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.58 billion from $3.26 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $53.19 million while total current assets were at $151.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $247.22 million, significantly lower than the $399.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Gulfport Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 2,799,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,695,707 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.82M shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 143.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gulfport Energy Corporation having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company.