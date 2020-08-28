A peek at BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH): Who has invested in It?

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.38 and a high of $34.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMCH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.23% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.33% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -31.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.45, the stock is 25.81% and 42.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.84 million and changing 22.44% at the moment leaves the stock 52.89% off its SMA200. BMCH registered 57.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.22% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.26M.

The stock witnessed a 51.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.75%, and is 21.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.30 and Fwd P/E is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.84% and 14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) Top Institutional Holders

306 institutions hold shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH), with 458.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 107.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.02M, and float is at 66.56M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 106.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with over 5.72 million shares valued at $143.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the BMCH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.03 million shares valued at $126.45 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 4.11 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $103.26 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $99.28 million.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Timothy D. SEC filings show that Johnson Timothy D bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $17.31 per share for a total of $43280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10593.0 shares.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Flitman David E bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $17.16 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BMCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, MAJOR JAMES F. JR. disposed off 6,712 shares at an average price of $29.05 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 91,483 shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH).

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 60.68% up over the past 12 months. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is 178.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.