AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) growth is a big Buy opportunity

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) is 346.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $7.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.48% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -7.00% and -9.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.48 million and changing 14.62% at the moment leaves the stock 29.05% off its SMA200. AIM registered 30.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4190.

The stock witnessed a -17.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.21%, and is 3.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $94.07M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 537.80% and -65.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $360k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 471.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 490.20% in year-over-year returns.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), with 793.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 2.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.69M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 2.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.48 million shares valued at $1.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the AIM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $1.18 million to account for 1.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.37 million shares representing 0.93% and valued at over $0.91 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EQUELS THOMAS K., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that EQUELS THOMAS K. bought 10,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $25001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.