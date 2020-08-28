Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) is -10.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKER stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $768.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.63% off the consensus price target high of $768.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.63% higher than the price target low of $768.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -47.85% and -38.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.19 million and changing -31.49% at the moment leaves the stock -26.46% off its SMA200. AKER registered -73.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.04% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.16k.

The stock witnessed a -42.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.18%, and is -51.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.05% over the week and 14.79% over the month.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $28.02M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.87% and -77.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.30%).

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akers Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 179.90% year-over-year.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), with 72.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 9.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.72M, and float is at 8.30M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 9.30% of the Float.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hudson Bay Capital Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 638 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $2.81 per share for a total of $1793.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Akers Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.72 per share for $41616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AKER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $2.92 for $37960.0. The insider now directly holds 256,243 shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER).