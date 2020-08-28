Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Vs. Cars.com Inc. (CARS): Updated Outlook

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares are -47.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.86% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +174.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.52% down YTD and -14.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.13% and 13.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the ALNA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 01, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ALNA stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.44. The forecasts give the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.0% or -44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), on the other hand, is trading around $9.05 with a market cap of $599.11M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cars.com Inc. (CARS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CARS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $85.23 million. This represented a 16.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $102.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.08 billion from $1.26 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $57.63 million, significantly higher than the $50.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $48.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Cars.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,062,738 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,239 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.14M shares after the latest sales, with 1,393.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 66.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cars.com Inc. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ninety One UK Ltd with over 6.46 million shares worth more than $27.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2020, Ninety One UK Ltd held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.53 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.