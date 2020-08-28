Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is 0.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $27.35, the stock is 0.93% and 8.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.07% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -3.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.83.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.34%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $15.94B and $9.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.09 and Fwd P/E is 21.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.42% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Altice USA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $2.48B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 712.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

511 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), with 128.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.30% while institutional investors hold 115.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 587.59M, and float is at 280.27M with Short Float at 10.90%. Institutions hold 90.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.96 million shares valued at $585.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.49% of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP with 25.0 million shares valued at $563.5 million to account for 4.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Veritas Asset Management LLP which holds 17.41 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $392.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 16.8 million with a market value of $378.67 million.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boubazine Abdelhakim, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Boubazine Abdelhakim sold 37,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $28.51 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.88 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Boubazine Abdelhakim (President & COO) sold a total of 468,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $27.50 per share for $12.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.92 million shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Olsen Michael (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 99,938 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).