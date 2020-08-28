Analysts suggest Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) could spike 79.2% in a year

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 109.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -45.05% and -41.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.05 million and changing -23.53% at the moment leaves the stock 2.03% off its SMA200. COCP registered -48.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2336.

The stock witnessed a -43.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.77%, and is -44.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $62.15M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.36% and -65.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.60%).

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $450k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 20.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.38% while institutional investors hold 27.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.14M, and float is at 32.23M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 16.73% of the Float.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.