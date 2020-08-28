AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) turns bearish with loss of -0.89 points

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is 12.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.15 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $57.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.05% off the consensus price target high of $68.47 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -36.12% lower than the price target low of $41.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.11, the stock is -0.20% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. AZN registered 25.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.18.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.77%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 70600 employees, a market worth around $148.00B and $25.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.59 and Fwd P/E is 21.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.21% and -13.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $6.71B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

738 institutions hold shares in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), with 131.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 18.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.60B with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 18.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 54.54 million shares valued at $2.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.08% of the AZN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 53.66 million shares valued at $2.84 billion to account for 2.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 47.71 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 39.13 million with a market value of $2.07 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASTRAZENECA PLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ASTRAZENECA PLC bought 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $8.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.65 million shares.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.24% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 18.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 81.16% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.