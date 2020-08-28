AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is 95.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUTO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -61.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is 111.06% and 185.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing 34.92% at the moment leaves the stock 178.75% off its SMA200. AUTO registered 90.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 150.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8781 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4078.

The stock witnessed a 268.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 397.94%, and is 43.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.70% over the week and 17.96% over the month.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $76.80M and $96.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 866.00% and 14.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.90%).

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoWeb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $20.49M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.00% year-over-year.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.36% while institutional investors hold 29.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.15M, and float is at 9.82M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 21.43% of the Float.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) that is trading -21.74% down over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is -18.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.34% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.