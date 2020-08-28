Check out this: Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is on the verge of a huge rally

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is -39.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $13.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $8.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -85.0% lower than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.77, the stock is -6.62% and -0.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.80% off its SMA200. FRO registered -8.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.69% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.9M.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.90%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.69% and -41.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $345.89M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 202.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 236.70% in year-over-year returns.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Frontline Ltd. (FRO), with 99.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.47% while institutional investors hold 59.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.43M, and float is at 98.34M with Short Float at 11.18%. Institutions hold 29.65% of the Float.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -21.62% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -29.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.