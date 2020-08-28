Corning Incorporated (GLW) makes 0.82% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is 10.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $33.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLW stock was last observed hovering at around $32.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.45% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.58% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.13, the stock is 0.12% and 9.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 22.18% off its SMA200. GLW registered 17.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.15.

The stock witnessed a 1.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.98%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $24.00B and $10.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 318.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.80. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.23% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corning Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $2.78B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Top Institutional Holders

1,233 institutions hold shares in Corning Incorporated (GLW), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 75.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 761.78M, and float is at 759.08M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 75.62% of the Float.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Corning Incorporated (GLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musser Eric S, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Musser Eric S sold 46,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $32.32 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72201.0 shares.

Corning Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Morse David L (Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer) sold a total of 39,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $31.84 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58400.0 shares of the GLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Kinlin Clark S (Executive Vice President) disposed off 28,840 shares at an average price of $30.80 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 70,266 shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW).

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -31.20% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 52.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.17% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.