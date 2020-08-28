Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), BankUnited Inc. (BKU)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are -91.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.47% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -93.68% down YTD and -75.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.36% and -22.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU), on the other hand, is trading around $24.57 with a market cap of $2.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.97% return.

Let us briefly look at the BankUnited Inc. (BKU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BKU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 62.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.35 million. This represented a 85.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $267.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.84 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $320.84 million, significantly higher than the $237.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $301.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at BankUnited Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 152,971 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,850 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.97% with a share float percentage of 91.68M.