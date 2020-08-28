Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: CohBar Inc. (CWBR), Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares are -45.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.60% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.60% down YTD and -65.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.16% and -41.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,147,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,155,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Scientific Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 CWBR shares valued at $19000.0 on Aug 06. The shares were sold at $1.90 per share.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.92 with a market cap of $22.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Polar Power Inc. (POLA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

POLA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -78.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.42 million. This represented a -115.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.51 million from $23.27 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.67 million, significantly lower than the $62000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Polar Power Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.02M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 61.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 5.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polar Power Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 56500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.