Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares are -42.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.25% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.98% down YTD and -2.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.51% and -5.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 16, 2020, China Renaissance recommended the LX stock is a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on July 16, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the LX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.77. The forecasts give the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $124.51 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $61.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.61% or 87.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.00% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.87, up 24.00% from $1.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.2 for the next year.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.14 with a market cap of $8.19M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENSV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.05 million. This represented a -42.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $32.97 million from $39.59 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.88 million, significantly lower than the $5.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Enservco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.90% with a share float percentage of 45.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enservco Corporation having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.