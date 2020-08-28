Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares are 186.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.04% or $1.77 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +345.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.22% down YTD and 187.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.05% and 89.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the TFFP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 17, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TFFP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.78% or 14.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 109,980 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fletcher Aaron G.L., a Director at the company, bought 5,581 shares worth $26342.0 at $4.72 per share on Apr 15. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 TFFP shares valued at $0.1 million on May 26. The shares were bought at $5.08 per share. Fletcher Aaron G.L. (Director) bought 6,252 shares at $4.24 per share on Apr 06 for a total of $26508.0 while Fletcher Aaron G.L., (Director) bought 16,748 shares on Apr 03 for $66490.0 with each share fetching $3.97.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.85 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLNY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$545.02 million. This represented a 246.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $372.37 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $42.31 million, significantly lower than the $139.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$89.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Colony Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 5,047,127 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,320,772 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.46M shares after the latest sales, with 114.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.40% with a share float percentage of 470.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company.