Dropbox Inc. (DBX) up 13.40% since start of the year

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $24.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $20.31, the stock is -3.01% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. DBX registered 15.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.52.

The stock witnessed a -9.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.01%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2801 employees, a market worth around $8.41B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 257.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.59% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Dropbox Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $483.64M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

481 institutions hold shares in Dropbox Inc. (DBX), with 11.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 69.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 414.20M, and float is at 309.58M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 67.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.75 million shares valued at $517.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the DBX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 22.23 million shares valued at $483.85 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.51 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $315.92 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 10.48 million with a market value of $228.13 million.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $19.90 per share for a total of $39800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Volkmer Bart (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 9,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $21.10 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Vashee Ajay (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,750 shares at an average price of $21.16 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 507,797 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).