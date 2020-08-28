Energous Corporation (WATT) Vs. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Those Ticking Clocks

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are 107.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.40% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +503.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.65% down YTD and 90.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.08% and 20.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 31, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the WATT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 01, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the WATT stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Energous Corporation stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.43% or 26.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 250.00% from -$1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 649,966 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 262,709. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,042 and 60,873 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sereda Brian J, a Senior Vice President & CFO at the company, sold 4,050 shares worth $15957.0 at $3.94 per share on Aug 18. The Senior VP, Product Marketing had earlier sold another 3,150 WATT shares valued at $12411.0 on Aug 18. The shares were sold at $3.94 per share. Sahejpal Neeraj (Senior VP, Product Marketing) sold 10,177 shares at $3.30 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $33584.0 while Sereda Brian J, (Senior Vice President & CFO) sold 11,075 shares on Aug 14 for $36548.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.16 with a market cap of $102.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ASM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.82 million. This represented a 83.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $70.97 million from $67.42 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5000.0, significantly lower than the $3.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.66 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.95% with a share float percentage of 84.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.