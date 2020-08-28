Evergy Inc. (EVRG) down -18.70% since start of the year

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is -18.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.01 and a high of $76.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.65% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.5% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.92, the stock is -2.76% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -14.45% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -18.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.22.

The stock witnessed a -17.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.22%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 4617 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $5.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.97% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.63 with sales reaching $1.57B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Top Institutional Holders

836 institutions hold shares in Evergy Inc. (EVRG), with 589.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 86.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.20M, and float is at 226.21M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 86.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.08 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the EVRG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.32 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.96 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $709.4 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 7.76 million with a market value of $459.9 million.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Kevin E., the company’s EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Bryant Kevin E. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $58.13 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23526.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that SOMMA ANTHONY D (EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $58.26 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46011.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) disposed off 4,280 shares at an average price of $70.70 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 480 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).