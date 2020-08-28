Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) stock Surged by 2.24% yesterday

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.68 and a high of $158.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $147.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.31% off its average median price target of $167.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.46% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -18.12% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.20, the stock is 4.29% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 10.47% off its SMA200. FIS registered 10.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.91%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $93.31B and $12.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1643.48 and Fwd P/E is 22.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.92% and -4.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $3.17B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Top Institutional Holders

1,511 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 92.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 618.00M, and float is at 615.42M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 92.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.02 million shares valued at $6.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the FIS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.61 million shares valued at $5.71 billion to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 41.29 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $5.54 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 25.58 million with a market value of $3.43 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferris Stephanie, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Ferris Stephanie sold 109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $146.42 per share for a total of $15960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25437.0 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Boyd Martin (President, Cap Mkt Solutions) sold a total of 21,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $146.23 per share for $3.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7640.0 shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, LOWTHERS BRUCE F JR (President, Banking & Merchant) disposed off 45,735 shares at an average price of $137.85 for $6.3 million. The insider now directly holds 29,851 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -31.75% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 18.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.51% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.