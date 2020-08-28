FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Vs. Advaxis Inc. (ADXS): Which Is Riskier?

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares are -43.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.39% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.21% down YTD and 2.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -18.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05. The forecasts give the FSD Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $8.36 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.36. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.52% or 63.52%.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $30.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADXS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.32 million. This represented a 2628.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.21 million from $51.35 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.42 million, significantly higher than the -$19.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Advaxis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 289.56k shares after the latest sales, with -1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.70% with a share float percentage of 48.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company.