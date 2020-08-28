Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Coty Inc. (COTY), VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares are -68.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.05% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.79% down YTD and -2.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.84% and -8.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 27, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the COTY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 13, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the COTY stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.55. The forecasts give the Coty Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.67% or -14.19%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, down -17.30% from $0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,516,354 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,367,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 685 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Laubies Pierre, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 3,260,329 shares worth $37.47 million at $11.49 per share on Feb 27. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 3,260,329 COTY shares valued at $37.47 million on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $11.49 per share. Pieraccioni Giovanni (President, EMEA) bought 7,600 shares at $11.62 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $88312.0 while Pieraccioni Giovanni, (President, EMEA) bought 7,603 shares on Feb 12 for $89867.0 with each share fetching $11.82.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), on the other hand, is trading around $4.24 with a market cap of $981.44M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VBIV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.33 million. This represented a -3338.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $161.19 million from $107.23 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $25.04 million while total current assets were at $88.94 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.46 million, significantly higher than the -$26.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at VBI Vaccines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 9,090,909 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.15M shares after the latest sales, with 297.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.45% with a share float percentage of 150.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company.