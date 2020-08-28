Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), NantKwest Inc. (NK)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) shares are 25.27% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.77% or -$2.87 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.09%.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BEKE stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.50. The forecasts give the KE Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $107.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $107.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.47% or 56.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.43 for the next year.

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), on the other hand, is trading around $7.31 with a market cap of $847.23M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NantKwest Inc. (NK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.23 million. This represented a -2022700.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $196.16 million from $127.02 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.92 million while total current assets were at $115.29 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$29.12 million, significantly higher than the -$29.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$29.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at NantKwest Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 3,950,634 shares. Insider sales totaled 564,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 77.45M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.80% with a share float percentage of 36.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NantKwest Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.05 million shares worth more than $25.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.28 million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.