Heat Check: Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Vs. Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares are 18.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.43% or $3.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +137.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.86% down YTD and 34.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.70% and 34.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 26, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the PLAN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PLAN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.40. The forecasts give the Anaplan Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.48% or -23.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 24.90% from -$0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,518,580 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,394,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,155,180 and 1,058,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

CALDERONI FRANK, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $0.68 million at $45.00 per share on Aug 11. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 52,472 PLAN shares valued at $2.42 million on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $46.15 per share. CALDERONI FRANK (Chairman and CEO) sold 15,000 shares at $42.31 per share on Aug 10 for a total of $0.63 million while MORTON DAVID H JR, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares on Jul 30 for $1.35 million with each share fetching $45.05.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.81 with a market cap of $49.39M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.83 million. This represented a 89.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $47.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $122.16 million from $103.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.86 million, significantly higher than the -$1.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Aemetis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.24M shares after the latest sales, with -162.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.90% with a share float percentage of 18.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aemetis Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company.