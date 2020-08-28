Heat Check: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Vs. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are 109.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.47% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +864.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.97% down YTD and 237.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.93% and -4.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 02, 2016, Deutsche Bank recommended the BGFV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 02, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BGFV stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.27. The forecasts give the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -56.75% or -56.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 186,555 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,126. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,000 and 8,124 in purchases and sales respectively.

Starr Shane O, a Senior VP, Operations at the company, sold 4,062 shares worth $32130.0 at $7.91 per share on Aug 07. The Senior VP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 4,062 BGFV shares valued at $25672.0 on Aug 24. The shares were sold at $6.32 per share.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.96 with a market cap of $62.76M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DFFN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26000.0. This represented a 99.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $35.99 million from $21.06 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 149.12k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.00% with a share float percentage of 63.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.