Here are the top Institutional holders of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is -72.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.19 and a high of $34.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -114.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.58, the stock is -6.47% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing -5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -50.72% off its SMA200. PBF registered -62.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.60.

The stock witnessed a -3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.21%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3442 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $20.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.32% and -75.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.6 with sales reaching $4.05B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.00% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), with 23.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.41% while institutional investors hold 101.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.01M, and float is at 74.17M with Short Float at 15.74%. Institutions hold 82.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.23 million shares valued at $125.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.18% of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.44 million shares valued at $96.63 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.96 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $81.53 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 6.97 million with a market value of $71.36 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23.52 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought a total of 103,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $8.04 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.47 million shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $7.37 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,361,778 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -26.55% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -47.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.15% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.