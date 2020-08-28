Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 0.65% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing -6.39% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. NMTR registered -34.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.37M.

The stock witnessed a 16.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.06%, and is -19.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 12.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.28% and -55.74% from its 52-week high.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), with 14.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 3.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.93M, and float is at 98.70M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Temperato John, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Temperato John bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $48300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Constantino Michael T. (Director) bought a total of 34,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $0.75 per share for $25581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34108.0 shares of the NMTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Sirgo Mark A (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 411,784 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR).