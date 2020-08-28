Here is a breakdown of the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) stock performance

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is 151.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The DGLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -3.29% and -16.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.92 million and changing 25.37% at the moment leaves the stock 52.57% off its SMA200. DGLY registered 87.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.15% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9M.

The stock witnessed a -19.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.46%, and is 23.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $68.00M and $9.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.53% and -63.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-301.60%).

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.19M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), with 6.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.15% while institutional investors hold 5.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.58M, and float is at 22.97M with Short Float at 11.09%. Institutions hold 3.99% of the Float.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heckman Thomas J, the company’s CFO, Treasurer & Secretary. SEC filings show that Heckman Thomas J sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 89.44% up over the past 12 months.