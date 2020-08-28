Here is a breakdown of the Equinor ASA (EQNR) stock performance

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -19.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $21.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $18.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.66% higher than the price target low of $18.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.99, the stock is 0.03% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -5.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.37.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.60%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21412 employees, a market worth around $52.59B and $52.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.50. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.13% and -24.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.52B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR), with institutional investors hold 6.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.28B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 6.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 43.24 million shares valued at $626.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.33% of the EQNR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10.02 million shares valued at $145.12 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 6.13 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $88.8 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $50.08 million.