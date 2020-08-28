Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) is -44.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -6.92% and -23.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.67 million and changing 60.05% at the moment leaves the stock -32.69% off its SMA200. PSV registered -60.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6960.

The stock witnessed a -34.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.80%, and is 29.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.53% over the week and 22.33% over the month.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $18.31M and $48.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.65% and -81.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 97.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.80% year-over-year.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV), with 22.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.19% while institutional investors hold 60.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.34M, and float is at 8.40M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 16.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.1 million shares valued at $53229.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the PSV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 25419.0 shares valued at $13177.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 6839.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $3545.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2864.0 with a market value of $1484.0.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.