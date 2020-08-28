IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) – The 25.27% Upside Potential Remains

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is 10.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.91% off the consensus price target high of $7.89 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is -8.19% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 17.33% off its SMA200. IAG registered 4.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.81M.

The stock witnessed a -18.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.89%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 4832 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.17. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.42% and -23.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $301.19M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 82.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.70M, and float is at 470.53M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 81.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 46.63 million shares valued at $184.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 41.94 million shares valued at $165.65 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruffer LLP which holds 26.38 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $104.2 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 23.04 million with a market value of $91.0 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 33.38% up over the past 12 months.