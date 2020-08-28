Inuvo Inc. (INUV) makes -24.24% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 28.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.11% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -30.29% and -32.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing -6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 0.50% off its SMA200. INUV registered 50.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5617 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4135.

The stock witnessed a -36.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.27%, and is -24.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.51% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $40.49M and $54.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.48% and -65.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $10.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Inuvo Inc. (INUV), with 23.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.12% while institutional investors hold 47.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.02M, and float is at 51.15M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 36.00% of the Float.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNETT G KENT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNETT G KENT bought 1,268,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Inuvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Cameron Gordon J (Director) bought a total of 285,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $0.18 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the INUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Howe Richard K (Chairman & CEO) acquired 634,286 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,808,032 shares of Inuvo Inc. (INUV).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -44.64% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 40.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.36% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.