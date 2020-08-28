Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -39.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $19.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -140.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.82, the stock is 3.55% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -14.81% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -29.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.71% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.68M.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.76%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8717 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $6.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.66 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.73% and -43.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

765 institutions hold shares in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), with 7.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 90.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 460.10M, and float is at 375.74M with Short Float at 9.85%. Institutions hold 89.05% of the Float.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENRIKSON C ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENRIKSON C ROBERT bought 12,660 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55334.0 shares.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 17.74% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 0.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.