Investing action plan for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) And Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) shares are -50.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.98% or $3.76 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +245.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.78% down YTD and 28.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.24% and 30.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Macquarie recommended the RCL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the RCL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.50. The forecasts give the Royal Caribbean Group stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.2% or -95.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.20% in the current quarter to -$5.14, down from the $4.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$17.1, down -77.00% from $9.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$5.74 and -$4.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$7.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 375,716 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 259,829. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,300 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, a Director at the company, sold 600,000 shares worth $38.2 million at $63.67 per share on Aug 25. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 600,000 RCL shares valued at $38.2 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $63.67 per share. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold 1,400,000 shares at $63.36 per share on Aug 24 for a total of $88.71 million while A WILHELMSEN A S, (10% Owner) sold 1,400,000 shares on Aug 24 for $88.71 million with each share fetching $63.36.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.63 with a market cap of $13.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $13.91 million from $9.7 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.75 million, significantly higher than the -$1.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Camber Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 19.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.