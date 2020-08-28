Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) a good stock to buy now?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -11.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -40.18% and -27.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -12.70% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -35.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9575 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6164.

The stock witnessed a -57.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.69%, and is -31.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $46.16M and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.56% and -58.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.90%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $8.23M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.20% in year-over-year returns.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), with 827.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 14.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.83M, and float is at 72.99M with Short Float at 11.33%. Institutions hold 14.55% of the Float.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marguglio David J., the company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Marguglio David J. sold 8,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $7648.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Hopkins Robert O (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,418 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $0.87 per share for $6484.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, CARLO DENNIS J PHD (President & CEO) disposed off 10,929 shares at an average price of $0.87 for $9553.0. The insider now directly holds 299,247 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is 39.37% higher over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 18.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.24% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.