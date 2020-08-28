Is DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) a good stock to buy now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -38.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.77 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $6.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.65% lower than the price target low of $4.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is -13.52% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -20.61% off its SMA200. DHT registered -10.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.37M.

The stock witnessed a -11.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.31%, and is -18.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $752.76M and $754.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.71% and -42.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $109.18M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 233.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 85.40% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 29.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.04% while institutional investors hold 84.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.15M, and float is at 118.75M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 67.76% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -21.62% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -8.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.