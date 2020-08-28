Is there a cornucopia of returns in electroCore Inc. (ECOR) And Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are 3.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.78% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +415.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.00% down YTD and 77.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.51% and 3.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the ECOR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 14, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ECOR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.65. The forecasts give the electroCore Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.75% or 45.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.10% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.65, up 49.00% from -$1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,306,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,156,494. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Moody Trevor J, a Director at the company, bought 116,647 shares worth $99150.0 at $0.85 per share on Apr 14. The Director had earlier bought another 176,470 ECOR shares valued at $0.15 million on Apr 14. The shares were bought at $0.85 per share. TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) bought 1,764,705 shares at $0.85 per share on Apr 14 for a total of $1.5 million while TULLIS JAMES L L, (Director) bought 4,984 shares on Nov 22 for $7127.0 with each share fetching $1.43.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), on the other hand, is trading around $3.53 with a market cap of $31.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HEPA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69000.0. This represented a 101.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.08 million from $23.27 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.79 million, significantly lower than the -$3.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 148.46k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 6.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.