Is there a cornucopia of returns in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) And AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are 149.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.08% or -$12.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +380.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.59% down YTD and 84.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.21% and 25.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 29, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the FLGT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 20, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FLGT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.33. The forecasts give the Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.04% or -147.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 950.00% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.19, up 295.00% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,762 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,187,638. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,631 and 145,662 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIM PAUL, a CFO and Treasurer at the company, sold 111,236 shares worth $4.63 million at $41.65 per share on Aug 17. The CFO and Treasurer had earlier sold another 25,407 FLGT shares valued at $1.12 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $44.16 per share. Gao Hanlin (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 1,308 shares at $41.11 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $53772.0 while BOLGER JOHN C, (Director) sold 3,914 shares on Aug 17 for $0.16 million with each share fetching $40.87.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.66 with a market cap of $23.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AIKI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.31 million. This represented a 228.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2014), the total assets figure advanced to $32.46 million from $21.59 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $26.31 million while total current assets were at $29.25 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AIkido Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 32.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIkido Pharma Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82871.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.