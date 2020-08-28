IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:IZEA Stock Is Going Next

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is 432.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $3.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -9.69% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.77 million and changing 12.50% at the moment leaves the stock 112.76% off its SMA200. IZEA registered 296.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 394.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2568 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7338.

The stock witnessed a 8.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.63%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.18% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $66.26M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1700.00% and -59.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $5.25M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), with 5.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.28% while institutional investors hold 12.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.11M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 11.12% of the Float.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Edward H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy Edward H bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $9775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.73 per share for $13024.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the IZEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $14011.0. The insider now directly holds 379,103 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA).