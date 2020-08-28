Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) And Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Among Headliners

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are 43.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.15% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +211.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.09% down YTD and 119.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.49% and -27.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.59. The forecasts give the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock a price target range of $2.38 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.38. The two limits represent an downside potential of -184.45% or -184.45%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 KNDI shares valued at $23550.0 on Nov 21. The shares were sold at $4.71 per share.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), on the other hand, is trading around $39.31 with a market cap of $15.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NKLA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $86.68 million. This represented a -240672.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $925.04 million from $239.54 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.78 million, significantly higher than the -$49.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$52.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Nikola Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 156,290,849 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,400,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.50% with a share float percentage of 88.08M.