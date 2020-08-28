Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Vs. CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Those Ticking Clocks

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are -18.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.75% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +70.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.43% down YTD and -30.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.50% and 11.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 01, 2020, Cowen recommended the MRNS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on July 01, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the MRNS stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.77. The forecasts give the Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.33% or 55.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 100,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,380. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Braunstein Scott, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $0.13 million at $1.25 per share on Dec 13. The CFO had earlier sold another 2,380 MRNS shares valued at $4879.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $2.05 per share.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), on the other hand, is trading around $14.66 with a market cap of $692.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRTS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.75 million. This represented a 67.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $118.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $136.91 million from $112.57 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.17 million, significantly higher than the $2.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at CarParts.com Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 2,975,872 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,879,183 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with -7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.00% with a share float percentage of 32.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarParts.com Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.86 million shares worth more than $24.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.92 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.